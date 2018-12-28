Rangers' Brett Howden: Wheels stuck in mud
Howden failed to post any meaningful statistics over 16:36 of ice time in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Columbus.
Howden's hit a rookie wall after a hot start, producing just five points in his past 21 games. These struggles are part of the learning curve for a 20-year-old in the NHL, but there's little reason for fantasy owners to put up with Howden's growing pains when plenty of seasoned alternatives can be found on the waiver wire.
