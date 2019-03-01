As expected, Howden (knee) won't be in the lineup for Friday's game against the Canadiens, as he's still listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Howden is nearing a return to game action, but he'll have to wait for Sunday's matchup with the Capitals for his next opportunity to do so. The 20-year-old pivot has notched 15 points in 48 games this campaign, and will likely return to a bottom-six role once given the green light.