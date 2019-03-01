Rangers' Brett Howden: Won't play Friday
As expected, Howden (knee) won't be in the lineup for Friday's game against the Canadiens, as he's still listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Howden is nearing a return to game action, but he'll have to wait for Sunday's matchup with the Capitals for his next opportunity to do so. The 20-year-old pivot has notched 15 points in 48 games this campaign, and will likely return to a bottom-six role once given the green light.
