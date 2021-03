Howden (COVID-19 protocols) won't make the trip to Buffalo for the Rangers' two-game set against the Sabres, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Howden will undergo his mandatory cardiac screening Thursday at which point he may be cleared from the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, but he'll still miss the Rangers' next two games at a minimum. He's only picked up five points in 29 contests this campaign, so most fantasy managers won't need to track his status.