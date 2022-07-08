McConnell-Barker was selected 97th overall by the Rangers in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

The former No. 4 overall selection in the 2020 OHL Priority Draft, McConnell-Barker played well in his first OHL campaign, posting 23 goals and 49 points in 68 points for a quality Sault Ste. Marie club. He played the entire season at age 17 and it's fair to wonder what his offensive numbers might have looked like had he been on a lesser team. McConnell-Barker is a center now, but may be forced to the wing as a professional due to a lack of foot speed. Other than that, he has an NHL-caliber tool kit, with at least average offensive abilities supplemented by a quality work ethic. He represents a high-floor option for New York at this stage of the draft.