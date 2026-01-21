McConnell-Barker scored twice in AHL Hartford's 5-4 overtime win over Hershey on Tuesday.

McConnell-Barker has been fairly unimpressive this season with eight goals and 14 points over 35 appearances. He's one point shy of matching his total from 68 outings in the 2024-25 regular season. The 21-year-old forward is in the final year of his entry-level deal, but it'll be a while before he's in position to challenge for an NHL job.