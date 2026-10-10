Tung posted a 28-save shutout in AHL Hartford's 2-0 win over Providence on Friday.

Tung's first career shutout comes at a great time. He is likely to be recalled to the Rangers since Igor Shesterkin (lower body) got hurt Friday. Joonas Korpisalo and Spencer Martin are also dealing with lower-body injuries -- Tung and Dylan Garand are the only healthy goalies the Rangers have on NHL contracts. Depending on the update on Shesterkin, Tung should get the call prior to Sunday's game versus the Canucks.