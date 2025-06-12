Terrance was dealt to the Rangers along with a third-round selection in 2025, in exchange for Chris Kreider and a fourth-round draft choice in 2025 on Thursday, per Pierre LeBrun of TSN.

Terrance was selected in the second round, 59th overall, in 2023. He generated 20 goals and 19 assists across 45 regular-season appearances with OHL Erie in 2024-25. He will start his professional career in the minors, likely at AHL Hartford, during the 2025-26 campaign.