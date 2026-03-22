Terrance scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Hartford's 6-3 loss to Toronto on Saturday.

Terrance has just 12 points in 61 contests this season, though he's earned six points over his last seven outings. The 20-year-old forward is gaining stream late in the season, which is a positive. He projects as more of a defensive depth forward, and it could be another year or two before he gets a real look with the Rangers.