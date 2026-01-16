Soucy will not join the Rangers for the start of their four-game road trip for personal reasons, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports Friday.

Soucy is expected to link up with the team at some point, but he won't be an option versus the Flyers on Saturday before the Rangers head west for a California swing. In order to bolster their blue line options, the club recalled Connor Mackey from AHL Hartford, though he is unlikely to get into the lineup ahead of Urho Vaakanainen.