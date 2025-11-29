Soucy scored a goal on three shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

Soucy snapped a seven-game point drought, and the goal was his first since Oct. 9 versus the Sabres. The 31-year-old blueliner has filled a bottom-four role this season as a shutdown defenseman. He's nothing more than a depth contributor on offense, picking up two goals, two assists, 19 shots on net, 35 hits, 29 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 22 contests.