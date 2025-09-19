Soucy (illness) skated on a pairing with Scott Morrow in Thursday's scrimmage, Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reports.

Soucy was under the weather at the end of 2024-25, but he's fine now. The 31-year-old is likely to be a regular in the Rangers' lineup as a bottom-four blueliner. He had 13 points over 75 regular-season games last year between the Rangers and the Canucks. Soucy also had 106 blocked shots and 115 hits, so he could provide a bit of physicality.