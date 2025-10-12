Soucy (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

The Rangers recalled Connor Mackey from AHL Hartford in a corresponding move. Soucy suffered the injury in Saturday's 6-1 win over Pittsburgh. As a result of landing on the IR list, he won't be eligible to play in at least the next four games, starting with Sunday's home matchup versus Washington. However, it's unclear when he will be available to return to the lineup. The 31-year-old defenseman has one goal, three shots on net, three blocked shots and three hits through three appearances this season.