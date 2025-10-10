Soucy scored a goal in a 4-0 win over Buffalo on Thursday.

He made it 2-0 at 14:46 of the third period when he beat Alex Lyon blocker side from the left circle. Soucy isn't known for his offense, but he will contribute some muscle in speciality formats. He put up a career high 106 blocks between the Canucks and Rangers last season, and his 115 hits gave him at least that total for the third time in four seasons.