Soucy scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and logged four PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.

Soucy has scored twice over the last three games following a stretch of 16 contests in which he had just one helper. The 31-year-old defenseman will continue to see top-four minutes in a primarily defensive role. He's at three goals, two assists, 23 shots on net, 38 hits, 33 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 24 outings this season.