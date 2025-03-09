Soucy scored a goal and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators.

Soucy played on the third pairing alongside Zac Jones. It didn't take Soucy long to make an impact, as he scored at 8:37 of the first period in his Rangers debut, his first goal in eight games. The 30-year-old blueliner was bumped out of Vancouver by the emergence of Elias Pettersson, but it looks like he may get to play regularly with the Rangers. Soucy is at 11 points, 63 shots on net, 86 hits, 93 blocked shots, 44 PIM and a minus-13 rating over 60 appearances this season, so he's not a strong option for fantasy.