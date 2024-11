Ruhwedel was reassigned to AHL Hartford on Sunday.

Ruhwedel and Victor Mancini headed down to the minors Sunday, which could bode well for the availability of Zac Jones (upper body) ahead of Monday's matchup against St. Louis. The 34-year-old Ruhwedel has been a healthy scratch for the last six games, and he's appeared in only one game for the Rangers this season.