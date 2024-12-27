site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Chad Ruhwedel: Heads to minors
Ruhwedel was sent to AHL Hartford on Friday.
Ruhwedel has an assist in five appearances with the Rangers in 2024-25. K'Andre Miller (upper body) was activated off injured reserve in a corresponding move.
