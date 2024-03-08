Ruhwedel was traded to the Rangers on Friday in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick.
Ruhwedel has spent the past eight seasons in Pittsburgh -- this year he's registered just one goal and three assists through 47 contests. The 33-year-old will bring his physical presence to New York, as he's logged 75 hits and 37 blocked shots this campaign. He will most likely serve as nothing more than a depth option for the Rangers down the stretch.
More News
-
Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Available against Golden Knights•
-
Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Suffers injury Monday•
-
Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Posts rare point in win•
-
Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Off injured reserve•
-
Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Traveling with team•
-
Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Designated for injured reserve•