Rangers' Charlie Morrison: Headed to Big Apple

Morrison was the 77th overall pick by the Rangers in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Morrison has a chance at an NHL career if deployed correctly down the line. At 6-foot-3, he skates well and plays hard. That's the good news. The bad news is that his offensive game is severely limited. Over the course of two QMJHL seasons, Morrison has managed just six goals and 28 points in 104 games. Scoring numbers like that at the junior level, even for rearguards, are often a death sentence. The hope is that Morrison can make a reliable first pass at the highest level, allowing him to develop into a steady, stay-at-home option that can log heavy defensive minutes. Morrison is expected to play one more season of juniors before moving to the University of Connecticut in the fall of 2027.