Rangers' Chris Bigras: Gets qualifying offer from Rangers
Bigras has received a qualifying offer from the Rangers.
Bigras was one of 10 Rangers to receive a qualifying offer. The 23-year-old blueliner has made 46 career NHL appearances with the Avalanche, but he'll be looking for his first action on Broadway in 2018-19.
