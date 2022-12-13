Kreider scored a goal in the Rangers' 4-3 overtime win against New Jersey on Monday.

Kreider scored at 18:25 of the first period to cut the Devils' early lead down to 2-1. It was his 14th goal and 24th point in 30 games in 2022-23. The 31-year-old was held off the scoresheet in his previous two games, but he was red hot before that, contributing at least a point in 16 of 19 contests from Oct. 29-Dec. 5.