Rangers' Chris Kreider: Adds two points in high-scoring win
Kreider had a power-play goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Devils.
Kreider came close to an even bigger night, but he hit the post with the goalie out of position later in the contest after a two-point first period. Despite a slow start to the season, Kreider's now halfway to his career high of 28 goals set both in 2016-17 and last season.
