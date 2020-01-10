Play

Rangers' Chris Kreider: Adds two points in high-scoring win

Kreider had a power-play goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

Kreider came close to an even bigger night, but he hit the post with the goalie out of position later in the contest after a two-point first period. Despite a slow start to the season, Kreider's now halfway to his career high of 28 goals set both in 2016-17 and last season.

