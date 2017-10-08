Rangers' Chris Kreider: Adds two points to game ledger

Kreider set up two goals -- including one with the man advantage -- in Saturday's 8-5 road loss to the Maple Leafs.

Although the top-line winger served his fantasy owners well by dropping a career-high 53 points (28 goals, 25 assists) last season, Rangers coach Alain Vigneault has challenged Kreider to be more consistent in 2017-18. He's a dual threat in the sense that he can score and dish with aplomb, but we can see the Massachusetts native reaching the elite tier if he does in fact become more of a consistent contributor on a game-to-game basis.