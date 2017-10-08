Rangers' Chris Kreider: Adds two points to game ledger
Kreider set up two goals -- including one with the man advantage -- in Saturday's 8-5 road loss to the Maple Leafs.
Although the top-line winger served his fantasy owners well by dropping a career-high 53 points (28 goals, 25 assists) last season, Rangers coach Alain Vigneault has challenged Kreider to be more consistent in 2017-18. He's a dual threat in the sense that he can score and dish with aplomb, but we can see the Massachusetts native reaching the elite tier if he does in fact become more of a consistent contributor on a game-to-game basis.
More News
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Coach looking for more consistent intensity•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Coming off finest NHL campaign•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Nets second goal in Game 4•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Scores first playoff goal•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Busts point drought in losing cause•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Matches career high in points•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...