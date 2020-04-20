Rangers' Chris Kreider: Back to full fitness
Kreider (foot) told reporters his foot was back to normal, Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com reports, clearing the way for him to play if (once) the season resumes.
Kreider missed the last six contests of the season due to his foot injury prior to the shutdown. Before getting hurt, the winger was bogged down in a five-game pointless streak, though that didn't stop him from already having reached the 20-goal and 45-point thresholds this year. While the Rangers are technically sitting outside a playoff spot right now, the 28-year-old will be ready to go if the league picks up the regular season or expands the number of teams that make the postseason. If that's the case, Kreider figures to be a top-end fantasy option in DFS contests.
