Kreider scored a goal in Monday's 2-1 win against the Coyotes.

The veteran opened the scoring at 14:11 of the first period with his fourth marker of the season. Kreider ended up with a plus-1 rating and three shots on goal, while winning just one of his four faceoff opportunities. He has scored a goal in all three games to date, totaling four markers and five points, including two power-play goals. He'll look to extend his scoring streak Thursday against the Predators.