Rangers' Chris Kreider: Breaks foot on blocked shot

Kreider (foot) will not return to Friday's game against the Flyers.

Kreider suffered a fractured foot on a Philippe Myers shot in the first period. He took one shift after that, but ultimately retreated to the locker room, where the diagnosis was made. Losing Kreider is a massive blow to the Rangers and fantasy owners alike. He has 45 points, including 13 on the power play, through 63 appearances, but will likely be sidelined multiple weeks depending on the severity of the injury.