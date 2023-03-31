Kreider scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Devils.

Kreider wired a snap shot at the right post that Devils' netminder Vitek Vanecek couldn't get to after the Devils got hemmed in their zone. With the goal, Kreider moved into a tie with Vic Hadfield for fifth on the Rangers' all-time goals list (262). He has 33 this season and 85 in two seasons since his 30th birthday.