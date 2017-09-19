Rangers' Chris Kreider: Coach looking for more consistent intensity

Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said that he's looking to get more consistency out of Kreider this season, the New York Daily News reports.

That's not to say that Vigneault was trashing his top-line left winger, but Kreider's hot-and-cold ways have prevented him from stepping into the league's elite. As the coach noted, there are times when he absolutely takes over games with his speed, physicality and skill, but Kreider also has a reputation for disappearing for stretches of time. However, he's got all the tools you can ask for and a coach who's focused on getting the best out of him, so last season's 53 points are unlikely to stand up as his career high.