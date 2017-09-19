Rangers' Chris Kreider: Coach looking for more consistent intensity
Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said that he's looking to get more consistency out of Kreider this season, the New York Daily News reports.
That's not to say that Vigneault was trashing his top-line left winger, but Kreider's hot-and-cold ways have prevented him from stepping into the league's elite. As the coach noted, there are times when he absolutely takes over games with his speed, physicality and skill, but Kreider also has a reputation for disappearing for stretches of time. However, he's got all the tools you can ask for and a coach who's focused on getting the best out of him, so last season's 53 points are unlikely to stand up as his career high.
More News
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Coming off finest NHL campaign•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Nets second goal in Game 4•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Scores first playoff goal•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Busts point drought in losing cause•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Matches career high in points•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Tallies 25th goal in win over Panthers•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...