Kreider logged a power-play assist, five shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Lightning.

Kreider was much more of a goal-scorer than a setup man last year, especially on the power play. He had 26 tallies and nine assists with the man advantage, accounting for 35 of his 77 points on the year. The 31-year-old continues to hold down a top-line job for the Rangers, so while his shooting percentage will likely regress from 20.2 percent, he should remain a productive player.