Kreider supplied a goal and two assists in the Rangers' 5-2 victory over New Jersey in Game 6 on Saturday.

Kreider has been dominate in the first round, providing six goals and nine points through six outings. He was especially important to the Rangers' success Saturday. With the Devils up 1-0, Kreider scored on the power play late in the first period to tie the contest, and he then supplied the primary assist on the Rangers' two second-period tallies to put New York up 3-1. The 31-year-old's marker Saturday was also his 40th goal in 106 career playoff appearances.