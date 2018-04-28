Rangers' Chris Kreider: Committed to international tournament
Kreider will participate in the 2018 IIHF World Championship next month, USA Hockey reports.
Kreider potted 16 goals to supplement 21 assists through 58 games this season, marking the second-best points-per-game pace of his career. Unfortunately, his fantasy value took a hit as he needed time off to treat a blood clot in his right arm and also went under the knife to resect his rib. The Massachusetts native has two years left on his contract with the Rangers before he'll be able to hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent, and there's reason to believe that his numbers will suffer as the Blueshirts enter a rebuilding phase.
