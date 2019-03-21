Rangers' Chris Kreider: Considered day-to-day

Kreider is labeled day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Kreider didn't take part in morning skate because of the issue, leaving his status unclear for Saturday's tilt versus the Maple Leafs. The veteran winger has hit a bit of a rough patch offensively, going without a point in his last five contests. Considering the team dumped a bunch of talent at the trade deadline, Kreider's upside may remain low as the season winds down.