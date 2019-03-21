Rangers' Chris Kreider: Considered day-to-day
Kreider is labeled day-to-day with a lower-body injury.
Kreider didn't take part in morning skate because of the issue, leaving his status unclear for Saturday's tilt versus the Maple Leafs. The veteran winger has hit a bit of a rough patch offensively, going without a point in his last five contests. Considering the team dumped a bunch of talent at the trade deadline, Kreider's upside may remain low as the season winds down.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...