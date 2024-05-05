Kreider logged two power-play assists and two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Hurricanes in Game 1.

Kreider earned his first multi-point effort of the playoffs by helping out on first-period tallies by Mika Zibanejad and Vincent Trocheck. The 33-year-old Kreider has been solid in the postseason with five points, 10 shots on net, nine hits and a plus-1 rating over five contests. He provides a little grit and a strong net-front presence both on the power play and at even strength, and he also sees solid shorthanded minutes.