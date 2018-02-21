Rangers' Chris Kreider: Could return Friday

Kreider (upper body) has been medically cleared to play, Brian Heyman of Newsday reports.

Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said Kreider could make his long-awaited return either Friday against the Wild or Sunday's clash with the Red Wings -- both home games. However, the American winger who's potted 11 goals and just as many helpers through 37 games technically remains on injured reserve.

