Kreider is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury.
Kreider missed Thursday's loss to the Islanders and didn't practice Friday, so he should probably be considered questionable at best for Saturday's rematch with the Isles. Phil Di Giuseppe will likely continue to fill a spot in the Rangers' bottom six until Kreider's ready to return.
More News
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Won't play Thursday•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Game-time decision•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Opens scoring in matinee•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Mired in scoring drought•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Strikes twice including game-winner•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Secures assist in rout•