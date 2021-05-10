Kreider clarified that it was a back injury that sidelined him for the final six games of the season, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Despite appearing in a mere 50 games this year, his fewest since his rookie season, Kreider still managed to record his sixth 20-goal campaign and extended his 30-point streak to eight straight campaigns. Heading into the 2021-22 season, the elite winger should continue to provide top-end fantasy value and will likely be selected early in redraft formats.