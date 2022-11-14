Kreider scored a power-play goal on seven shots and added two hits in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Kreider got a piece of a Mika Zibanejad pass and redirected it into the net. The goal was Kreider's third in the last four games and his seventh of the season. He's up to 14 points (seven on the power play), 60 shots, 35 hits and a plus-3 rating through 17 contests. His spot on the top power-play unit should continue to be fruitful, as the Rangers are in the top half of the league with a 23 percent conversion rate with the man advantage.