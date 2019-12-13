Rangers' Chris Kreider: Dishes pair of helpers

Kreider notched two assists and five shots on goal in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Kreider played a key role in a four-goal third period for the Rangers, as he set up the second goals of the game for both Mike Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin. Kreider has a modest three-game point streak going (one score, three helpers). For the year, he's at 17 points, 63 shots, 56 hits and 34 PIM through 31 contests.