Rangers' Chris Kreider: Dishes pair of helpers
Kreider notched two assists and five shots on goal in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.
Kreider played a key role in a four-goal third period for the Rangers, as he set up the second goals of the game for both Mike Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin. Kreider has a modest three-game point streak going (one score, three helpers). For the year, he's at 17 points, 63 shots, 56 hits and 34 PIM through 31 contests.
