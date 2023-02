Kreider scored two goals -- one on the power play, the other shorthanded -- in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Oilers.

Kreider showed off his skills in both special-teams situations. The 31-year-old winger has been excellent lately with five goals and four helpers during a seven-game point streak. He's up to 24 tallies, including three shorthanded and five on the power play this season. He's recorded 39 points, 166 shots, 83 hits and a plus-16 rating through 52 contests overall.