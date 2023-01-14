Kreider (upper body) is doubtful for Sunday's tilt versus Montreal, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.
Kreider skated on his own Saturday but wasn't available for practice. The winger sat out his first game of the season Thursday with the injury. Kreider has 19 goals and 30 points in 42 games this season.
More News
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Officially ruled out Thursday•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Sustains upper-body injury•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Scores in back-to-back games•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Nets nice shortie in win•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Scores twice in loss•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Adds 14th goal of 2022-23•