Kreider notched a power-play assist and five shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

Kreider got a piece of an Artemi Panarin pass, and it went to Mika Zibanejad for the go-ahead goal in the third period. This was Kreider's third point in the last two games -- he put up a two-point effort Saturday in a 6-3 win over the Stars. The 31-year-old winger has seven points (four on the power play) through 10 contests, experiencing a bit of expected regression after his remarkable 52-goal, 77-point campaign from a year ago. He's added 34 shots on net and 20 hits in a top-line role this season.