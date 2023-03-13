Kreider scored his 28th goal of the season in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Penguins.

The veteran winger capped a three-on-two rush midway through the third period to tie the game at 2-2 and salvage a point in the standings for the Rangers. Kreider predictably hasn't been able to repeat his massive 52-goal campaign from a season ago, but he's still been productive for New York as he closes in on the 30-goal mark for the second time in his career. In 17 games since the All-Star break, the 31-year-old has racked up eight goals and 14 points.