Kreider scored a goal on his lone shot in Sunday's 7-0 win over the Predators.

Kreider capped the scoring in New York's blowout victory, cleaning up a rebound to extend the lead to 7-0 midway through the second period. Kreider has now scored in three straight games, as he's up to 32 goals and 49 points through 67 contests this season.

