Kreider scored a goal on his lone shot in Sunday's 7-0 win over the Predators.
Kreider capped the scoring in New York's blowout victory, cleaning up a rebound to extend the lead to 7-0 midway through the second period. Kreider has now scored in three straight games, as he's up to 32 goals and 49 points through 67 contests this season.
More News
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Tallies goal vs. Penguins•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Two goals including GWG•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Earns point Sunday with late goal•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Two points in loss to Caps•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Does damage on special teams•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Has two-point game•