Rangers' Chris Kreider: Fills up box score
Kreider stuffed the stat sheet in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Islanders, with a goal, an assist, five shots and a plus-3 rating.
He added three blocked shots and four hits as well. Kreider's up to 12 goals and 20 points in 22 games, as new coach David Quinn is getting the most out of the speedy power forward's skill set. Eight of Kreider's 12 goals have come in the past 11 games.
