Kreider scored the game's only goal in Tuesday's 1-0 overtime win over the Flyers.

Igor Shesterkin and Carter Hart put on a goaltending clinic for over 60 minutes, but the Rangers got their guy the win when Mika Zibanejad chipped the puck out of his own zone and sprung Kreider for a clean breakaway with just under a minute left in OT. Kreider has a modest three-game point streak going, and on the season he's up to four goals and eight points through 11 contests.