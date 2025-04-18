Kreider had a goal and an assist in a 4-0 win over Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Kreider made it 2-0 at 4:02 of the third period with a shot over Jonas Johansson's glove from between the circles. He finished the season with two consecutive two-point games, but they were his first since Oct. 19, 2024. Kreider finished the season with 22 goals and eight assists in 68 games in 2024-25. He turns 34 on Apr. 30, and he has two years left on his seven-year, $45.5 million contract (actual salary $5 million per; 15-team no-trade list). The Rangers will undoubtably kick tires on a potential deal for Kreider, especially with limited cap space and contracts due to K'Andre Miller and Will Cuylle. It remains to be seen if the winger can rebound -- those 22 goals are a far cry from his last three seasons of 52, 36 and 39, respectively.