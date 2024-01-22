Kreider scored and added two assists Sunday in a 5-2 win over the Ducks.

With the game still in the balance in the third period, Kreider rushed up the left wing, shot the puck on net and as it bounced off Lukas Dostal's pads he batted it out of the air into the top corner. It was a spectacular insurance goal for the Rangers, one that was capped off with two assists on goals by Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck. He also added two PIM, four shots on net, two hits and a plus-2 rating in 17:43 TOI. During his recent four-game point streak, Kreider has six points (two goals and four assists) and 10 shots on goal.