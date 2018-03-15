Rangers' Chris Kreider: Four points in Wednesday's OT win
Kreider scored a goal and three assists while adding three shots, one blocked shot, one hit and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Penguins.
The goal and one of the helpers came on the power play, and Kreider now has 13 goals and 30 points in 47 games on the season. After being sidelined through all of January and most of February with an upper-body injury he seems fully recovered now, recording two goals and eight points in his last eight contests.
