Rangers' Chris Kreider: Game-time call Monday
Kreider (upper body) is considered a game-time decision for Monday's game versus the Stars, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Kreider suffered an ugly injury in Saturday's win over Detroit, as he took Mika Zibanejad's knee to his head. It's a positive sign that the door's at least open for him to return to the lineup. The 28-year-old has nine points (six goals, three assists) over the last nine games, and this injury won't scare off teams looking to trade for him.
