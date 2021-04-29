Krieder (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup with the Islanders.

It isn't clear what Kreider's dealing with, but his status for Thursday's contest likely won't be determined until the Rangers hit the ice for pregame warmups. It'd be a big loss for New York if Kreider's unable to go, as he's been one of the team's best scorers this season, having racked up 20 goals and 30 points through 50 contests.